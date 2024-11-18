Fantasy Basketball
Cade Cunningham headshot

Cade Cunningham News: Posts another strong outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Cunningham ended with 26 points (8-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-9 FT), six rebounds and 10 assists across 36 minutes during Monday's 122-112 loss to the Bulls.

Cunningham led Detroit with 26 points and was clearly locked in from beyond the arc. He also continued his streak of reaching double figures in assists, as he's now dished out 10 or more in four consecutive appearances.

Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons
