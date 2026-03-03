Cade Cunningham headshot

Cade Cunningham News: Posts inefficient double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Cunningham finished Tuesday's 113-109 loss to the Cavaliers with 10 points (4-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, 14 assists, one block and one steal in 39 minutes.

It was the fifth time this season that Cunningham logged at least 14 assists in a game, but the fifth-year pro struggled with his shot all night and barely cracked double digits in the scoring column. Regardless of his struggles from the floor Tuesday, Cunningham is still putting together a strong, All-NBA-caliber season. He has averaged 24.5 points, 10.3 assists, 6.5 rebounds, 2.1 threes, 1.6 steals and 1.3 blocks over 34.2 minutes per game since Feb. 1.

Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
