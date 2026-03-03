Cade Cunningham News: Posts inefficient double-double
Cunningham finished Tuesday's 113-109 loss to the Cavaliers with 10 points (4-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, 14 assists, one block and one steal in 39 minutes.
It was the fifth time this season that Cunningham logged at least 14 assists in a game, but the fifth-year pro struggled with his shot all night and barely cracked double digits in the scoring column. Regardless of his struggles from the floor Tuesday, Cunningham is still putting together a strong, All-NBA-caliber season. He has averaged 24.5 points, 10.3 assists, 6.5 rebounds, 2.1 threes, 1.6 steals and 1.3 blocks over 34.2 minutes per game since Feb. 1.
