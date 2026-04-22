Cade Cunningham News: Powers Detroit to victory

Cunningham contributed 27 points (11-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-8 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds, one block and one steal across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 98-83 Game 2 win over the Magic in the first round of the playoffs.

After dropping 39 points in Sunday's Game 1 loss, Cunningham put together another strong offensive showing, though he did struggle from three-point range and at the charity stripe. Still, the star point guard led all players in points and assists while chipping in two combined steals-plus-blocks. Cunningham and the Pistons will now aim to take their first lead of the series in Saturday's Game 3 in Orlando.