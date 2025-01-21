Cade Cunningham News: Puts up 32 points in win

Cunningham accumulated 32 points (12-22 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Monday's 107-96 win over the Rockets.

Cunningham had an excellent showing Monday and finished just one rebound and three assists away from recording another triple-double. The star floor general has reached that output seven times already, and he's firmly established not only as one of the most productive guards in fantasy, but also as one of the best point guards in The Association this season. He's averaging 25.8 points, 8.5 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game since the beginning of January.