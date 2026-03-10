Cade Cunningham headshot

Cade Cunningham News: Racks up another double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Cunningham registered 21 points (8-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, 15 assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 138-100 win over Brooklyn.

Cunningham was coming off a 26-point, 10-assist performance in the loss to the Heat on Sunday, and the star floor general had another impressive showing in this blowout 38-point win. Taking advantage of a favorable defensive matchup, Cunningham shot 80 percent from the floor and also dished out his third-best output in assists this season. Cunningham now has eight double-doubles over his last 10 appearances since the All-Star break.

Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cade Cunningham See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cade Cunningham See More
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Last Week's Top Performers
NBA
NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Last Week's Top Performers
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Guide: Top Streaming Plays & Teams This Week
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Guide: Top Streaming Plays & Teams This Week
Author Image
Dan Bruno
2 days ago