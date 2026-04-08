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Cade Cunningham News: Returning to action Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 7:23am

Cunningham (lung) is listed as available for Wednesday's game against Milwaukee.

Cunningham missed Detroit's last 11 contests because of a collapsed lung, but he's made enough progress in his recovery to receive medical clearance to resume playing. As a result of his extended absence, Cunningham will likely be eased back into action with a light minutes load, though he'll presumably take back his spot in the starting five from Daniss Jenkins.

Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons
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