Cade Cunningham headshot

Cade Cunningham News: Scores 19 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Cunningham racked up 19 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal across 39 minutes during Monday's 112-103 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Cunningham didn't deliver his most productive performance after recording a triple-double in Game 3. The star point guard committed a game-worst five turnovers and grabbed just three rebounds for the third time this series. Although he led the Pistons in assists on the night, his six dimes marked a series low. Cunningham and the Pistons will look to retake the series lead in Wednesday's Game 5 in Detroit.

Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cade Cunningham See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cade Cunningham See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 10
Author Image
Dan Bruno
2 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, May 9
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, May 9
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 9
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 7
Author Image
Joe Mayo
4 days ago