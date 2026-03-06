Cade Cunningham headshot

Cade Cunningham News: Scores 26 points in loss to Spurs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Cunningham contributed 26 points (10-26 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and eight assists across 39 minutes during Thursday's 121-106 loss to the Spurs.

Cunningham sparked a few comeback attempts from the Pistons in the second half, but he couldn't complete them as Detroit ended up losing by 15 points in what turned out to be one of their biggest losses of the season. Cunningham still posted an impressive stat line, and the star floor general continues to be worthy of MVP buzz in what has been an outstanding year for him. Cunningham is averaging 24.4 points, 11.1 assists, 6.6 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game since the All-Star break.

