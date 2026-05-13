Cade Cunningham News: Scores 39 points with nine dimes
Cunningham contributed 39 points (13-27 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists and two steals over 48 minutes during Wednesday's Game 5 overtime loss of the Eastern Conference Semifinals to Cleveland.
Cunningham is now tied with Isiah Thomas for the most 30-point games in a single playoff run in Pistons' franchise history, and he hit numerous clutch shots down the stretch to keep Detroit in the game. However, the Pistons came up short at home and now head back to Cleveland for a must-win Game 6 on Friday.
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