Cade Cunningham headshot

Cade Cunningham News: Set to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2025 at 6:23pm

Cunningham (calf) will start at shooting guard in Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.

Cunningham typically serves as the main facilitator for the Pistons, but he may share playmaking responsibilities with Dennis Schroder as he returns from a six-game absence due to a left calf contusion. Though Schroder will likely head back to the bench when Detroit is at full strength, he'll stick in the starting five alongside Cunningham while forward Tobias Harris (heel) is sidelined. Cunningham could be operating with a slight minutes restriction as he suits up for the first time since March 21.

Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
