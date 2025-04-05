Fantasy Basketball
Cade Cunningham headshot

Cade Cunningham News: Set to return vs. Memphis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Cunningham (calf) has been cleared to play and will start in Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.

After missing the last six games for the Pistons due to a calf injury, Cunningham will be back in the starting lineup for Saturday's matchup against Memphis. The rising star is having a breakout year in Detroit, averaging a career-high 25.7 points and 9.2 assists per game.

Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
