Cade Cunningham News: Shines at Madison Square Garden

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2026 at 7:37pm

Cunningham posted 42 points (17-34 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 assists, eight rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 38 minutes during the Pistons' 126-111 win over the Knicks on Thursday.

The East-leading Pistons picked up where they left off from the All-Star break, with their superstar point guard leading the way. It was the third time this season that Cunningham scored 40-plus points and his sixth game with at least 13 dimes, and the 2021 No. 1 overall pick was two rebounds shy from recording his fourth triple-double of the regular season. He has averaged 27.3 points, 9.4 assists, 6.1 rebounds, 2.4 threes, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks over 32.7 minutes per game since Feb. 1.

