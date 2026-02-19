Cade Cunningham News: Shines at Madison Square Garden
Cunningham posted 42 points (17-34 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 assists, eight rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 38 minutes during the Pistons' 126-111 win over the Knicks on Thursday.
The East-leading Pistons picked up where they left off from the All-Star break, with their superstar point guard leading the way. It was the third time this season that Cunningham scored 40-plus points and his sixth game with at least 13 dimes, and the 2021 No. 1 overall pick was two rebounds shy from recording his fourth triple-double of the regular season. He has averaged 27.3 points, 9.4 assists, 6.1 rebounds, 2.4 threes, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks over 32.7 minutes per game since Feb. 1.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cade Cunningham See More
-
General NBA Article
Week 17 Fantasy Basketball Power Rankings: Jokic, Wembanyama & LeBron Dominate3 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 118 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 910 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 910 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 613 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cade Cunningham See More