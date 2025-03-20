Cade Cunningham News: Sinks game-winner, triple-doubles
Cunningham registered 25 points (11-25 FG, 3-4 3Pt), 12 rebounds, 11 assists, two blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 116-113 victory over the Heat.
Cunningham was the hero for the Pistons on Wednesday, sinking the game-winning three-pointer over Bam Adebayo with the clock expiring in the fourth quarter. The star floor general also recorded his ninth triple-double of the season, although this was the first time he achieved this feat since the All-Star break. He's averaging 26.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game since the beginning of March.
