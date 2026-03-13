Cade Cunningham headshot

Cade Cunningham News: Sniffs triple-double in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Cunningham contributed 17 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 15 assists, eight rebounds and three steals across 30 minutes in Friday's 126-110 win over the Grizzlies.

After scoring just eight points on six shots during Thursday's win over Philadelphia, Cunningham was a bit more aggressive hunting his shot, though he has totaled just 27 field-goal attempts over his last three outings. However, he excelled as a playmaker yet again, dishing out double-digit assists for a fourth consecutive contest. He led all players in assists while finishing second on the Pistons in both points and rebounds. Additionally, the star guard matched the game-high mark in steals.

Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons
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