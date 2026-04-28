Cade Cunningham News: Struggles in Game 4 loss
Cunningham produced 25 points (7-23 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 8-10 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 39 minutes during Monday's 94-88 loss to the Magic in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
The No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference is now staring at a 3-1 series deficit. Cunningham's counting stats have been terrific with 29.5 points, 7.5 assists and 6.3 rebounds, but he's also averaging 6.8 turnovers while shooting 42.4 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from beyond the arc.
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