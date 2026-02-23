Cade Cunningham headshot

Cade Cunningham News: Struggles mightily from field

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Cunningham closed with 16 points (5-26 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds, three blocks and two steals over 35 minutes during Monday's 114-103 loss to the Spurs.

Cunningham struggled from the field, converting on under 20 percent of his shot attempts in a double-digit loss. Despite the inefficient scoring night, the star guard still dished out double-digit assists to record his 30th double-double of the season, one shy of the career-high 31 he posted last year.

Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons
