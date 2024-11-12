Cade Cunningham News: Stuffs stat sheet in victory
Cunningham logged 21 points (6-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds and two blocks across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 123-121 overtime win over the Heat.
The 23-year-old tied Malik Beasley for the team high in points while dishing out a game-best nine assists. Cunningham stuffed the stat sheet once again, and he is averaging career highs in points, rebounds and assists over 12 regular-season outings. The young star is averaging 22.9 points, 8.3 assists, 7.3 rebounds and 0.9 blocks while shooting 46.7 percent from the floor across 36.2 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now