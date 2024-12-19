Cade Cunningham News: Surpasses 30 points to lead offense

Cunningham produced 33 points (13-23 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, four blocks and one steal in 39 minutes before fouling out of Thursday's 126-119 loss to the Jazz.

Cunningham shined offensively while leading the Pistons as a floor general, leading all players in scoring and assists while also adding a team-high blocks total in a high-scoring loss. Cunningham has scored 30 or more points in three contests this season while tying a season-high mark in blocks.