Cade Cunningham News: Top distributor in double-double

Cunningham registered 21 points (9-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and 11 assists in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 117-97 win over the Celtics.

Cunningham once again lifted Detroit offensively despite not having as much success shooting the ball as we've recently seen, leading all players in assists while finishing as one of two Pistons with 20 or more points in a double-double performance. Cunningham has tallied at least 20 points and 10 dimes in three of his last four outings, doing so in 23 appearances this season.