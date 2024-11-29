Cade Cunningham News: Will play against Indiana

Cunningham (hip) is available for Friday's game against the Pacers.

The Pistons will get a huge boost for this matchup against the Pacers since both Cunningham and Tobias Harris (hip) will suit up for this NBA Cup contest. Cunningham, who will return after a three-game absence, should be inserted into the starting lineup right away and handle his regular workload in the backcourt. He's averaging 23.5 points, 8.9 assists and 7.2 rebounds per game this season.