Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Cade Cunningham headshot

Cade Cunningham News: Will play against Indiana

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Cunningham (hip) is available for Friday's game against the Pacers.

The Pistons will get a huge boost for this matchup against the Pacers since both Cunningham and Tobias Harris (hip) will suit up for this NBA Cup contest. Cunningham, who will return after a three-game absence, should be inserted into the starting lineup right away and handle his regular workload in the backcourt. He's averaging 23.5 points, 8.9 assists and 7.2 rebounds per game this season.

Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now