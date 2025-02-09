Cade Cunningham News: Will play Sunday

Cunningham (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Hornets, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

As expected, Cunningham has been upgraded from probable to available and will return to action after missing Friday's win over the 76ers. Over his last 14 appearances, Cunningham has averaged 29.3 points, 9.7 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 36.2 minutes per game.