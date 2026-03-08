Cade Cunningham News: Will play Sunday
Cunningham (quad) is available for Sunday's game in Miami.
Cunningham was listed as probable, and now we have official confirmation that he'll be out there. Cunningham's return should result in Daniss Jenkins returning to the second unit, and Marcus Sasser's minutes figure to dip.
