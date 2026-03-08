Cade Cunningham headshot

Cade Cunningham News: Will play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Cunningham (quad) is available for Sunday's game in Miami.

Cunningham was listed as probable, and now we have official confirmation that he'll be out there. Cunningham's return should result in Daniss Jenkins returning to the second unit, and Marcus Sasser's minutes figure to dip.

Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons
