Caleb Daniels News: Balanced outing off bench

Daniels provided six points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds, two steals and one assist over 21 minutes in Friday's 108-101 G League win over Austin.

Daniels once again provided a boost off the Sioux Falls bench in Friday's contest, leading all bench players in rebounds to go along with a team-high-tying pair of steals in a balanced outing. Daniels has appeared in 42 G League contests, averaging 10.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.