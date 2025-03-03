Caleb Daniels News: Balanced outing off bench in loss

Daniels contributed 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 28 minutes in Saturday's 117-98 G League loss to Stockton.

Daniels provided an all-around showing off the Sioux Falls bench Saturday, leading all bench players in assists and blocks while finishing as one of two second unit players and five Skyforce players with a double-digit point total. Daniels has appeared in 40 G League contests, averaging 11.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.