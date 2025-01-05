Caleb Daniels News: Balanced performance in loss

Daniels finished with 16 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-5 FT), seven rebounds and one steal over 40 minutes in Saturday's 113-100 loss to San Diego.

Daniels saw a balanced showing in Saturday's contest, contributing offensively and on the glass while concluding as one of four players with 15 or more points in a losing effort. Daniels has appeared in 21 G League games, averaging 11.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per outing.