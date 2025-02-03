Fantasy Basketball
Caleb Daniels News: Displays two-way play off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Daniels notched six points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three steals and two assists over 27 minutes in Sunday's 118-113 G League loss to Austin.

Daniels impacted Sunday's contest on both ends of the floor, hauling in a team-high-tying steals total while contributing shooting the ball and on the glass in a losing effort. Daniels has appeared in 31 G League contests, averaging 10.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

