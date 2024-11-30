Caleb Daniels News: Leader off bench in 20-point outing

Daniels put forth 20 points (8-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt) and three rebounds over 28 minutes in Friday's 132-114 win over Motor City.

Daniels provided a lift offensively off the Sioux Falls bench Friday, leading all second unit players in scoring and threes made in a 20-point showcase. Daniels has averaged 10.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.9 steals over the first eight contests.