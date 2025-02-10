Caleb Daniels News: Leading rebounder in double-double

Daniels recorded 19 points (8-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals over 41 minutes in Saturday's 115-105 G League win over Greensboro.

Daniels provided a lift on both ends of the floor Saturday, leading all players in rebounds and steals while finishing one point short of the 20-point mark. Daniels has appeared in 33 G League contests, averaging 11.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.8 steals per game.