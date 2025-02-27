Caleb Daniels News: Leads off bench in victory

Daniels finished with 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals over 31 minutes in Tuesday's 114-107 G League win over Texas.

Daniels led the way off the Sioux Falls bench in Tuesday's victory, leading all bench players in scoring, rebounds, assists and blocks while finishing as one of five Skyforce players with a double-digit point total. Daniels has appeared in 38 games this season, averaging 11.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest.