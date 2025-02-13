Caleb Daniels News: Leads way off bench in defeat

Daniels tallied nine points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and seven rebounds over 27 minutes in Thursday's 120-118 G League loss to Salt Lake City.

Daniels led the way off the bench for Sioux Falls in Thursday's contest, leading all bench players in scoring and rebounds while finishing one point short of the double-digit mark. Daniels has appeared in 36 G League outings, averaging 10.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest.