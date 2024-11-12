Caleb Daniels News: Logs nine rebounds in loss

Daniels delivered six points (2-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 106-97 loss to the Iowa Wolves.

Daniels was quite inefficient from the field but had the joint-most rebounds on the squad despite his limited time on the court Tuesday. He has been used as a bench option in each of the first two games of the season, totaling 12 rebounds in 45 minutes of play.