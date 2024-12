Daniels posted 16 points (7-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and nine rebounds in 33 minutes during Monday's 115-95 win over the Herd.

Despite Daniels' efficient shooting, he came up one rebound shy of a double-double Monday. The 25-year-old guard is converting 63.6 percent of his 7.6 field-goal attempts per contest this season.