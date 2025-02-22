Caleb Daniels News: Perfect from deep off bench in win
Daniels posted 21 points 98-9 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and two assists over 31 minutes in Thursday's 108-104 G League win over Iowa.
Daniels shined off the Sioux Falls bench in Thursday's outing, leading all players in threes made to go along with a team-high-tying rebound total in a near double-double performance. Daniels has appeared in 37 contests this season, averaging 11.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.
Caleb Daniels
Free Agent
