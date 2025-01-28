Caleb Daniels News: Reaches double figures in defeat

Daniels ended with 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals over 37 minutes in Monday's 117-110 G League loss to Mexico City.

Daniels pitched in on both ends of the floor Monday, swiping a team-high-tying pair of steals while finishing as one of five Sioux Falls players in double figures in a balanced effort. Daniels has appeared in 28 G League contests this season, averaging 10.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.