Caleb Daniels News: Reaches double figures off bench
Daniels contributed 10 points (5-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal over 29 minutes in Thursday's 102-81 win over Windy City.
Daniels provided a nice spark off the Sioux Falls bench in Thursday's contest, leading all Skyforce bench players in scoring while concluding as one of four players with a double-digit point total. Daniels has averaged 10.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.8 steals over 11 outings.
Caleb Daniels
Free Agent
