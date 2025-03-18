Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Caleb Daniels headshot

Caleb Daniels News: Shines off bench in double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Daniels contributed 17 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two steals and one assist over 30 minutes in Sunday's 121-101 G League win over Iowa.

Daniels impressed off the Sioux Falls bench in Sunday's contest, leading all players in rebounds while finishing as one of four Skyforce players with 15 or more points in a double-double showing. Daniels has appeared in 44 contests this season, averaging 10.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

Caleb Daniels
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now