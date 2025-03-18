Caleb Daniels News: Shines off bench in double-double

Daniels contributed 17 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two steals and one assist over 30 minutes in Sunday's 121-101 G League win over Iowa.

Daniels impressed off the Sioux Falls bench in Sunday's contest, leading all players in rebounds while finishing as one of four Skyforce players with 15 or more points in a double-double showing. Daniels has appeared in 44 contests this season, averaging 10.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.