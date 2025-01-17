Caleb Daniels News: Shines off bench in return

Daniels recorded 17 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and one block over 25 minutes in Friday's 123-105 G League loss to Osceola.

Daniels returned Friday after missing time with a hand injury, providing a big spark off the Sioux Falls bench while leading all second unit players in scoring and threes made in an offensive showcase. Daniels has appeared in 17 G League contests this season, averaging 10.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per outing.