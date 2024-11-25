Caleb Daniels News: Shines off bench in victory

Daniels posted 16 points (7-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block over 25 minutes in Saturday's 125-98 win over Indiana.

Daniels nearly shot perfect from the field and provided a spark offensively off the Sioux Falls bench Saturday, leading all bench players in the contest in scoring while finishing as one of four Skyforce players with at least 15 points. Daniels has averaged 9.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals over the first seven outings.