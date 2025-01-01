Caleb Daniels News: Shines off bench in victory

Daniels recorded 16 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 34 minutes in Tuesday's 114-101 G League win over the Valley Suns.

Daniels provided a nice lift off the Sioux Falls bench in the New Year's Eve victory, leading all second-unit players in scoring, threes made, rebounds and blocks over a bench-leading minute total. Daniels has averaged 10.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists over 17 G League contests this season.