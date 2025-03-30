Caleb Daniels News: Surpasses 20 points in victory
Daniels finished with 21 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 39 minutes in Saturday's 119-112 G League loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.
Daniels was strong from deep in Saturday's regular-season finale, finishing second on the team in threes made while concluding as one of two Sioux Falls players with 20 or more points in a losing effort. Daniels appeared in 50 contests this season, averaging 10.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.9 steals per game.
Caleb Daniels
Free Agent
