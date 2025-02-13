Caleb Daniels News: Top scorer off bench in defeat

Daniels ended with 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block over 28 minutes in Wednesday's 123-104 G League loss to Salt Lake City.

Daniels provided a nice spark off the Sioux Falls bench in Wednesday's contest, leading all bench players in scoring and threes made while finishing as one of three Skyforce players with 15 or more points. Daniels has appeared in 35 G League contests, averaging 10.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.8 steals per outing.