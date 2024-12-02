Caleb Daniels News: Well-rounded showing off bench

Daniels ended with 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt), six rebounds and five assists over 26 minutes in Sunday's 133-110 win over Motor City.

Daniels continued to give a nice lift to the Sioux Falls second unit, leading all bench players in scoring, rebounds and assists in well-balanced performance. Over nine outings, Daniels has averaged 10.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest.