Caleb Grill News: Traded to Greensboro

The Greensboro Swarm acquired Grill and a 2027 NBA G League first-round pick from the Windy City Bulls on Saturday in exchange for Ibou Badji and a 2026 F League second-round pick.

Grill has enjoyed a productive 2025-26 campaign in the G League and is averaging 11.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 26.9 minutes across 19 regular-season games. The undrafted rookie has yet to see NBA action.