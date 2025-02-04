Caleb Houstan Injury: Sits Monday with illness
Houstan was inactive for Monday's 104-99 loss to the Warriors due to an illness.
Houstan recently dropped out of the Orlando rotation, logging just five minutes in total over the Magic's previous four games before the illness kept him from suiting up Monday. Even if he moves past the illness ahead of the Magic's next game Wednesday in Sacramento, he likely won't be in store for any playing time.
