Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Caleb Houstan headshot

Caleb Houstan Injury: Sits Monday with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 4, 2025 at 11:07am

Houstan was inactive for Monday's 104-99 loss to the Warriors due to an illness.

Houstan recently dropped out of the Orlando rotation, logging just five minutes in total over the Magic's previous four games before the illness kept him from suiting up Monday. Even if he moves past the illness ahead of the Magic's next game Wednesday in Sacramento, he likely won't be in store for any playing time.

Caleb Houstan
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now