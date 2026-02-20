Caleb Houstan News: Assigned to G League
Atlanta assigned Houstan to the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Thursday.
Houstan recently had his two-way deal upgraded to a standard contract with the Hawks, but he's now spending some time in the G League club, where he has played more consistently throughout the season. The Canadian is still unlikely to play a big role for the parent team but might continue to feature with the Skyhawks, looking to improve on his averages of 15.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in G League action.
