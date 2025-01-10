Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Caleb Houstan headshot

Caleb Houstan News: Back to bench Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

Houstan isn't in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Bucks.

With star forward Paolo Banchero (oblique) making his long-awaited return to the mix for the Magic on Friday, Houstan will be the odd man out and revert back to the second unit. Houstan has barely been a factor when operating from Orlando's bench this season, as he's averaged 1.8 points, 0.5 rebounds and 0.2 assists in 7.2 minutes over 22 games as a reserve, meaning he'll likely fade back to fantasy irrelevance against Milwaukee.

Caleb Houstan
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now