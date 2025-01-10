Caleb Houstan News: Back to bench Friday

Houstan isn't in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Bucks.

With star forward Paolo Banchero (oblique) making his long-awaited return to the mix for the Magic on Friday, Houstan will be the odd man out and revert back to the second unit. Houstan has barely been a factor when operating from Orlando's bench this season, as he's averaged 1.8 points, 0.5 rebounds and 0.2 assists in 7.2 minutes over 22 games as a reserve, meaning he'll likely fade back to fantasy irrelevance against Milwaukee.