Caleb Houstan News: Catches fire from deep in win
Houstan supplied 18 points (6-7 FG, 6-7 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes during Saturday's 121-91 victory over the Kings.
Houstan led the second unit in points, tying his highest scoring output of the month while drilling six three-pointers. The third-year forward filled in as a starter earlier this year when Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner were sidelined, but Houstan has averaged only 6.5 points, 1.3 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 1.9 three-pointers in 14.6 minutes across 12 games this month and doesn't carry much fantasy appeal while the two star forwards are healthy.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now