Caleb Houstan News: Cut by Atlanta
The Hawks waived Houstan on Saturday.
Atlanta was in needed of added depth at center while Jock Landale (ankle) is sidelined, so Houstan ended up being dropped from the roster to make room for veteran big man Tony Bradley, who is set to sign with the Hawks for the remainder of the season. After opening the season as a two-way player for Atlanta, Houstan had been upgraded to a standard contract in February. The fourth-year wing appeared in 18 games for the Hawks, averaging 2.3 points in 4.2 minutes per contest.
Caleb Houstan
Free Agent
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