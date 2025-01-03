Caleb Houstan News: First start of season Friday

Houstan is starting Friday's game against the Raptors.

Houstan will make his first start of the season for the Magic on Friday, replacing Wendell Carter Jr. in the first unit. Houstan averaged 7.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 2.2 threes in 23.8 minutes over 13 games as a starter last season with Orlando, so his fantasy value is likely to remain muted outside of three-point shooting.