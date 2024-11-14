Caleb Houstan News: Heads to G League

The Magic assigned Houstan to the G League's Osceola Magic on Thursday, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Houstan will play Thursday for Osceola in their game against the Mexico City Capitanes before likely rejoining Orlando ahead of Friday's matchup with the 76ers. The 21-year-old forward possesses a spot on the Magic's 15-man roster but has seen infrequent opportunities at the NBA level this season, averaging just 5.3 minutes while appearing in eight of Orlando's first 13 games.