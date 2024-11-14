Fantasy Basketball
Caleb Houstan headshot

Caleb Houstan News: Heads to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 14, 2024 at 9:09am

The Magic assigned Houstan to the G League's Osceola Magic on Thursday, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Houstan will play Thursday for Osceola in their game against the Mexico City Capitanes before likely rejoining Orlando ahead of Friday's matchup with the 76ers. The 21-year-old forward possesses a spot on the Magic's 15-man roster but has seen infrequent opportunities at the NBA level this season, averaging just 5.3 minutes while appearing in eight of Orlando's first 13 games.

Caleb Houstan
Orlando Magic
